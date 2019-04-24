Man suffers head injuries after being attacked with pick axe handles and sledgehammer

A man was assaulted with pick axe handles and a sledgehammer during an aggravated burglary in Larne early this morning, police have said.

The man, aged in his 30s, sustained injuries to his head and body during the attack at a house in Wellington Green.

A woman who was in the property at the time of the terrifying incident was also assaulted, but didn't sustain any injuries.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "It was reported that at around 5am a number of masked men forced their way into a house and assaulted the male occupant with what are believed to have been pick axe handles and a sledgehammer. The man, aged in his 30s, sustained a number of injuries to his head and body as a result of the incident.

"A female, also aged in her 30s, was also assaulted during the incident but did not sustain any injuries. A young child who was in the property at the time was not injured."

Detective Sergeant Robinson has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information to contact detectives in Larne on 101, quoting reference 157 24/04/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.