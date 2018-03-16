Man stopped at checkpoint found to have cannabis

A Larne man caught with cannabis has self-referred himself to the Community Addiction Team because he appreciates smoking the drug could “become a problem,” Ballymena Magistrates Court was informed on Thursday.

Robert Crawford (19), whose address was given as Loran Avenue, Larne, was a passenger in the car which was stopped at a police checkpoint at the town’s Linn Road on November 17 last year.

In court he pleaded guilty to possessing the Class B drug.

Defence barrister Neil Moore told the court that it was a very small amount and said Crawford had referred himself to the health authorities.

The defendant was fined £225.

At the same court in March, 2017, Crawford had been fined £200 for possessing cannabis which was detected when he was found to be slurring his words at a training organisation’s premises.