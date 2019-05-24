Man stole milk shakes, meat and clothing

A man who stole items including milk shakes from shops in Ballymena has been put on Probation for a year.

Gareth McKee (24), with addresses listed as Dunclug Park in Ballymena and Greenland Parade in Larne on two charge sheets, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court last Thursday, via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

He admitted stealing meat worth £38 from a Ballymena store on February 17 this year; goods worth £44 from another retail outlet on February 19 and meat and milk shakes worth £43 from a shop on February 21.

He also pleaded guilty to the theft of clothing worth £30 from a shop in Ballymena on April 6 this year.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a very poor criminal record.

He said the cases painted “quite a depressing picture” but that he was giving McKee a chance by putting him on Probation.