Man stole Buckfast bottles in Larne then attempted to assault police officer
A man who stole two bottles of Buckfast from Lusty’s Centra in Larne then attempted to use his head to strike a police officer in a PSNI vehicle.
Monday, 27th September 2021, 10:00 am
David Robinson (29), of Greenland Parade, Larne, committed the offences on March 23 this year.
Ballymena Magistrates Court was also told that on January 29 this year the defendant, who was “accompanied by a dog” on the day of the offence, had stolen beer worth £9 from Home Bargains in Larne and then assaulted a police officer.
The defendant was given a three months jail term, suspended for 18 months.