Man sentenced for Larne knife offence

A man who was in possession of a knife in Larne told police he had it after becoming “frightened” that two passing cars contained people “looking for him”.

Brandon Andrews (20), formerly of Ballycraigy Ring in Larne but now with an address listed as outside the town, appeared to have a bandage on his head when he appeared in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He was being sentenced on a charge of possessing a knife in a public place relating to May 24 this year.

The defendant was given a four months prison term, suspended for two years.