A man accused of assaulting a female and causing criminal damage to her bracelet is banned from entering Carnlough as part of bail conditions.

John Kennedy (37), with an address listed as Galgorm Road in Ballymena, is charged in relation to January 15 this year.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 13, he was given £500 bail and the case was adjourned to February 20.

Another bail condition is that he must not contact the female.