Man released after arrest in connection with probe into suspected Larne fraud
A 57-year-old man arrested by detectives from the PSNI’s Economic Crime Unit Antrim yesterday (Wednesday) has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 5:49 pm
The arrest followed searches of two residential properties in Larne in connection with what police said was “an ongoing investigation into suspected fraud offences including Fraud by abuse of Position in the Larne area between July 2006 and current date”.