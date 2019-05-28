Man overturned wheelie bins

A man who called police and said he would cause damage to property unless he “got a lift” then overturned wheelie bins and was arrested for disorderly behaviour.

Christopher Murray (20), with an address at Coleraine Road, Portstewart, committed the offence at Larne Main Street on March 19. Defence solicitor Garrett Greene said it was “foolish” incident which happened when the defendant ended up in Larne and was seeking to get home but had no money. At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, Murray was fined £150.