Man jailed for stealing razor blades from Larne store

A man who stole £140 worth of Gillette razor blades from a shop in Larne whilst having a foil-lined bag for use in theft has been jailed for three months.

Neil Francis Blaney (36), with an address at the Simon Community in Larne, committed the offences on February 7 this year.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had a significant record and had been “excluded” from west Belfast where he had grown up.

District Judge Peter King said: “He has been offending everywhere else in the province”.

The defence lawyer said the defendant had been living in various hostels including in Larne and although he had been bailed to the Simon Community for the theft offence the premises had not allowed him back in.

A previous court heard Blaney had “addiction issues” and was “trying to break heroin mis-use”.