Man in court over incident at The Roddens

Detectives have charged a 29-year-old man to appear before Coleraine Magistrates' Court today with offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said: “The charges are in relation to the report of an assault on a man who was walking in The Roddens area of Larne during the early hours of Saturday, November 23, which was reported to us shortly after 2:35am.

“I want to appeal to anyone who was in The Roddens area between midnight and 2:30am on Saturday (23rd November) and who saw what occurred to call our detectives on 101, and quoting reference number 201 of 23/11/19. Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

As is normal procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.