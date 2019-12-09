Man in breach of Deportation Order wants ‘reunited’ with family for Christmas, court told

A defence solicitor says a man jailed at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday for entering the UK in breach of a Deportation Order, is keen to be “reunited” with his family in Romania for Christmas.

Andrei Nicolae Dinu (21), of no fixed abode, appeared at court via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the offence of entering the UK in breach of a Deportation Order which happened on November 21 this year.

A prosecutor said the defendant had no record in Northern Ireland but did have a record in Great Britain.

The prosecutor said police were on duty at Larne Harbour and spoke to the defendant who was trying to board a ferry to Scotland.

A Home Office check showed he was already the subject of a Deportation Order since June this year.

There had been a previous incident when he tried to gain entry to the UK through Holyhead.

A defence solicitor said the defendant was originally from Romania and had been in Dublin for seasonal work.

He said the only reason Dinu was trying to enter the UK was to visit a friend in Scotland for a few days and had travelled on his own passport and was planning a return trip.

The solicitor said the defendant now wishes to be “re-united” with his family in Romania in time for Christmas.

The defendant was jailed for a month.

Dinu had been assisted by an interpreter in court.

At the end of the court proceedings he spoke in English to say: “Thank you very much.”