Man has ‘knife’ related charges withdrawn

A man has had three charges he faced - including causing grievous bodily harm with intent to a woman - withdrawn.

Stephen Wright (47), whose address was previously given as Rosebrook Avenue in Carrick but is now listed as Brown’s Bay Road in Islandmagee, also had charges of possessing an offensive weapon – a knife – and making a threat to kill the woman withdrawn.

The charges had related to January 9 this year.

At Antrim Magistrates Court on Tuesday, June 25, it was heard the charges were withdrawn.

No further details were given to the court.