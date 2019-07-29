Man given £500 bail

A 60-year-old man has been charged with being disorderly at Broadway in Larne.

John Finnigan, of Beachlands, Carnlough, is alleged to have committed offences on May 19. Regarding the same date he is also accused of driving with excess alcohol in breath, failing to provide a specimen, no driving licence and using a vehicle without insurance. At Ballymena Magistrates Court on July 25, the case was adjourned to August 1. The defendant was given £500 bail with a condition that he is not to enter the Winemark at Broadway.