Man found bleeding after hammer attack

A man who was bleeding heavily from a head wound had been struck with a hammer after being attacked by a barber at Larne’s Main Street on July 11 last year, a court has heard.

Peter William Jones, of Porter Green Road, Larne, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court and admitted two charges - possessing an offensive weapon, a hammer, with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, and disorderly behaviour.

A prosecutor said police received a report that a person had been attacked with a hammer. They discovered a male “bleeding profusely” from a head wound.

The injured party said he knew the attacker as “Pete from the barber shop” and said the defendant had approached him shouting before striking him with a hammer.

The prosecuting lawyer said a witness said the defendant had left in a vehicle. Police later seized a hammer and “mobile phone footage” and spoke with the defendant who matched the description of the person on the footage.

Defence barrister Andrew Moriarty said the incident was “totally out of character” and said Jones, a barber, was not somebody “who will darken the door” of a court again.

The court heard no assault complaint had been pursued by the injured party and Judge King said the defendant could count himself “extremely fortunate” that had happened.

The judge imposed a three-month prison term, suspended for 18 months.