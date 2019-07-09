Man facing charges of possessing indecent images of children

A man accused of possessing indecent photos and videos of children has been banned from going on the internet as part of his bail conditions.

Ryan McNeill (27), formerly with an address in Larne but now with an address away from the town, is also not to be in possession of any device with internet access. He is not to have any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18. The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on July 4 for a Preliminary Enquiry. He faces 24 charges including two of distributing or showing an indecent photo of a child. There are 19 charges of possessing an indecent photo or video of a child; two charges of possessing an ‘extreme pornographic image’ and one charge of possessing an image of a child of such a nature as prohibited by the Coroners and Justice Act. The charges relate to dates between 2014 and 2016.

A prosecutor said that on the basis of the papers before the court there was a case to answer and a defence lawyer had no contrary submissions. The case was adjourned to Antrim Crown Court in September and the defendant was released on continuing bail of £500.