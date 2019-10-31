Man due in court in connection with £460k drugs seizure after Larne and North Belfast searches

A 54-year-old man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court today (Thursday) on a series of drugs charges.

He has been charged with aiding and abetting the importation of a controlled drug, two counts of conspiracy to supply Class B controlled drugs, two counts of possession of a Class B controlled drug, two counts of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and immigration offences.

Packages seized during the operation.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

The charges relate to the seizure of suspected cannabis worth an estimated street value of £460,000 following searches carried out by detectives from PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit assisted by Border Force in Belfast and Larne yesterday (Wednesday).

A 44-year-old woman arrested as part of the investigation has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.