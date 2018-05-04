Man due in court following theft of car

A man is due to appear in court this morning charged with a number of offences in the Larne area.

Detectives in Larne have charged a 32-year-old male with arson, three counts of theft and aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle.

He is expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court this morning (May 4).

It is understood the charges are in connection with the theft of a silver Hyundai from the Larne Leisure Centre carpark at around 5pm on Wednesday, May 2.

The car was then abandoned on the Ballyrickard Road area of Larne and set alight.

The man was subsequently arrested at the Kilwaughter service station on the Belfast Road.