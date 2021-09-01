Man denies charges after being accused of smashing his way into his aunt’s home

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Details emerged at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

Tony McNally (23), with an address listed as Curran Road in Larne, is charged in relation to July 4 this year.

He appeared via video link from prison.

The defendant is charged with possessing a hatchet as an offensive weapon; assaulting his aunt; and causing criminal damage to his grandfather’s gate and to his aunt’s back door and windows.

The court heard the defendant is in prison, on remand.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said the defendant is pleading not guilty.