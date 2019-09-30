Man damaged door keypad at care home in Larne

A man who caused criminal damage by kicking a door keypad at Lisgarel care home in Larne has been given a one-year conditional discharge.

Lin Jun Guan (56), who lives in a chalet at the home, was “aggressively trying to gain entry” to the main building on April 21 his year, a prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court.

The court heard the defendant had been previously jailed for an incident at another care home.

Regarding the Larne incident, a defence lawyer said Guan had “access all areas” at Lisgarel but after an RQIA (Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority) audit, “over night” the defendant’s access had been restricted.