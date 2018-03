A man is set to appear in court today following an incident in Whitehead yesterday.

Police have charged a 23-year-old man with aggravated burglary, attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

He is sue to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today.

The charges relate to an incident at a property in the Edward Road area of Whitehead in the early hours of Sunday, March 18.

A man aged in his 50s sustained a number of injuries during the incident.