Man allegedly brandished Samurai sword at his brother in Larne, court told

A court has heard a man allegedly brandished a Samurai sword and struck his brother.

Ian Michael Bell (32), with an address at Kilbroney House at Greenway in Belfast, appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday.

He was charged with possessing a Samurai sword as an offensive weapon with intent to commit assault; assault; theft of a mobile phone and causing criminal damage to the front door of a property.

A police officer said he believed he could connect the accused to the charges.

During a bail application the officer said that at around 11.30am on Sunday June 2 the injured party received a text message from Bell informing him to check a property. When he got there a neighbour told him a man had thrown a concrete block and damaged a door.

The brother then contacted Bell who returned to the scene and got out of a vehicle with a Samurai sword and ran towards him. The man was struck on the side of his body and there was a struggle.

The defendant left with others in a Honda Civic car and the vehicle was stopped by an armed response police unit in the Dee Street area of Belfast and a Samurai sword was recovered.

The officer objected to bail being granted saying it was a “serious domestic incident which could have had huge repercussions for the injured party”.

The officer believed there was a serious risk of re-offending. He said the defendant was also at a risk of harming himself and the defendant had failed to turn up for court in relation to other cases.

Defence barrister Francis Rafferty said the Larne incident was as a result of a “family dispute between him and his brother”. The lawyer said Bell’s brother “suffered very minor injuries” which he claimed were due to a “scuffle” as opposed to being caused by the Samurai sword.

Mr Rafferty said Bell suffers from “significant mental health difficulties” and he had run out of medication on Thursday past.

District Judge Liam McNally refused bail saying there had been arrest warrants previously issued for the defendant who had failed to turn up for cases at courts in Newtownards and Lisburn.

Bell was remanded in custody to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court at the end of June.

Police had said on Sunday a 38-year-old man sustained a number of minor injuries to his body as a result of an assault at Glynn Road in Larne.