Man admits possessing kitchen knife in a public place

A man has pleaded guilty to possessing a ‘black handled kitchen knife’ in a public place.

Francis McCallan (29), with an address formerly listed as Linenhall Street in Ballymena but now of Galgorm Road in the town, committed the offence at Main Street in Larne on November 28, 2019.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on January 2, where the defence solicitor was Nigel McIlrath, the case was adjourned to January 16.

The court heard the defendant was currently on Probation.

The defendant is on Probation in relation to an incident when he threatened to stab and also slash the throats of two female customers and a female employee at McDonald’s restaurant in Ballymena during a 2am disturbance in February last year.

The customers were forced to dash behind the serving counter to get to safety, Ballymena Magistrates Court was previously told.

A defence solicitor told the court last year the McDonald’s incident was “verbal” and there had been no physical assaults.