Man accused of taking and causing damage to a vehicle

A man is accused of the aggravated taking of and causing damage to a Hyundai Santa Fe.

Sean Anthony Patrick Healy (32), with an address listed as Dalriada Drive, Cushendall, is also charged with driving while disqualified and using the vehicle without insurance at Garron Road, Carnlough, on July 2 this year.

The case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday and adjourned to September 19.

The defendant, who was represented by barrister Stephen Law, was not present. The court heard he was in custody. Recently, in another case, he was one of four men charged in relation to an incident outside The Armada bar in Armoy when a number of people were assaulted and a person was allegedly struck with a vehicle.