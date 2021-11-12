Man accused of indecent behaviour at bowling pavilion has case further adjourned
A 65-year-old man is accused of indecent behaviour at a bowling pavilion at Curran Road in Larne has had his case further adjourned.
Michael James Robert Stevens, of Curran Road, Larne, is also charged with being disorderly at the pavilion on September 16 this year.
He is further accused of assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty on the same date.
At Ballymena Magistrates Court defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine previously said the defendant had no record.
The case has been adjourned to November 25.