Man accused of having an ‘imitation gun with intent to cause fear of violence’
A Larne man is accused of possessing an imitation firearm - an ‘airsoft gun’ - with intent to cause fear of violence.
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 12:00 pm
Andrew Pennie (26), of Ballycraigy Ring, is also accused of being disorderly at Linn Road in the town on the same date - October 18 this year.
He is further accused of assaulting a police officer; another assault and causing criminal damage to a police vehicle by, according to the charge sheet, ‘spitting in it’.
At Ballymena Magistrates Court the defence solicitor was Kevin MacAllister and the case was adjourned to December 23.