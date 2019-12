A man has appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court charged with breaches of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order and other offences.

Michael McCollum (21) formerly with an address listed as Carnlough but which has now been given as Hydebank prison, was in the dock on December 19 for a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to send a case to the Crown Court.

He faces a total of seventeen charges.

The defendant was remanded back into custody and the case adjourned to January 16.