Man (78) faces sex charges
A 78-year-old man with a Carnlough address has been charged with sex offences allegedly relating to the 1960s and 1970s.
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 6:28 am
John McShane, of Croft Road, faces four charges, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard on Thursday (November 18).
He is accused of attempted rape; gross indecency with a child and two counts of indecent assault of a female.
The defendant appeared at court via a video link from his solicitor’s office.
A prosecutor submitted there was a case to answer and the defence solicitor had no contrary submissions.
The case has been sent to Antrim Crown Court on December 16 and the accused has been given £500 bail.