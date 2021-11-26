Man (65) who urinated in public area in Larne apologises to people of the town

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Michael Stevens, of Curran Road, Larne, admitted charges including indecent behaviour in a public place, ‘namely bowling pavilion, Curran Road,’ according to the charge sheet.

He also pleaded guilty to being disorderly and assaulting a policewoman in the execution of her duty during the incident around 4pm on Thursday September 16 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court police were tasked to the “area of Curran Road” following a report of a drunk man “lying on the footpath”.

Police saw Stevens’ belt was “unbuckled” and he had urinated “on the street”.

The defendant then sat on grass and became “verbally abusive” upon the arrival of a dog warden.

He shouted obscenities and told the warden, who was there regarding Stevens’ pet, to “F off”, the prosecutor said.

Police warned him about his behaviour and the defendant swung his arm towards an officer causing a “red mark” on her arm.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said the defendant was “most apologetic to the police and indeed the people of Larne for this behaviour, which, I understand, is very much out of character”.

The lawyer said too much drink had been taken and the incident had been “a big wake-up call”, leading to a reduction in alcohol intake.

The solicitor said Stevens “had to answer the call of nature” and when the dog warden arrived it caused “further upset to this man and caused him to react”.

Mr Ballentine said the defendant was “ashamed”.

Stevens appeared at court via video link from the solicitor’s office and District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: “This behaviour was appalling.”

The judge said Stevens had a limited record and it was nearly eight years since he was in court “but if you behave like this again it will not be a fine the next time”.

Stevens was fined £300.