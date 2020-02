A 61-year-old man has been given six penalty points and fined £250 for a car insurance offence.

John Mills, of Ballinlea Road, Stranocum, had the case dealt with at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The offence involved a Vauxhall Astra and was detected in Larne on December 12 last year.

Defence solicitor Emma McCann said the defendant had been driving for over 40 years