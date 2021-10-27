Man (57) arrested on suspicion of fraud after two properties in Larne searched
A 57-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of fraud and money laundering offences following a police operation in Larne today (Wednesday).
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 2:29 pm
Detectives from the Economic Crime Unit, Antrim, assisted by TSG (Tactical Support Group) officers, carried out searches of two residential properties in the east Antrim town.
D/Sergeant Glenn, from Economic Crime Unit, said: “These searches and arrest are in connection with an ongoing investigation into suspected fraud offences including Fraud by abuse of Position in the Larne area between July 2006 and current date.
“The 57 year old man remains in custody at this time.”
Enquiries are ongoing.