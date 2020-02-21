Man (51) arrested after £0.25m Larne drugs haul

Drugs with an estimated street value of £250,000 have been recovered by police in Larne.

Suspected cocaine, amphetamine, and herbal cannabis were seized by PSNI Organised Crime Branch officers following a search of a property in the Browndod Road area of the Co Antrim town yesterday (Thursday).

A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Possession of Class A and Class B Drugs with intent to supply. He is currently in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Phelan said: “The illegal supply and use of drugs is a priority for police and seizures such as this demonstrate our ongoing commitment to tackling the scourge of drugs in our society.

“We will continue to make Northern Ireland a hostile environment for those involved in dealing in drugs and organised crime within our communities. We will seek to identify them, arrest them and bring them before the courts.

“Those involved in drugs criminality seek to line their own pockets at the expense of causing harm to others. They set out to ruin the communities that they live and operate in and they do not care about the damage that they cause, preying on those who are vulnerable.

“I would encourage anyone who has any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 with any information they have. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”