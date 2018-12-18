Man (29) arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit have arrested a 29-year-old man in the North West area today on suspicion of terrorism offences.

He was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the preparation of acts of terrorism under section 5 of the Terrorism Act and is currently being interviewed by detectives in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

The investigation is in relation to hides discovered in Carnfunnock Forest Park, Capanagh Forest and a number of other sites in the Larne area.