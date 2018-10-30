Man (25) is George Gilmore murder case witness, court told

A man accused of attacking a home in Carrickfergus is having his name “muddied” because he’s a key witness in a murder case, a court heard on Tuesday.

Mateusz Ostrowski was allegedly involved in smashing windows on Monday as part of an ongoing feud in the Co Antrim town, police said.

But defence counsel claimed the 25-year-old, of Old Forde Gardens in Whitehead, has been wrongly blamed due to his anticipated role at a future trial over the murder of high-profile loyalist George Gilmore.

A judge was also told Ostrowski has had a panic button installed at his home because of his co-operation with police.

He appeared before Belfast Magistrates Court charged with criminal damage to the house on Rockfergus Avenue.

Police are investigating a link between the window smashing and an attack on a car in the same street the day before.

A 38-year-old man has already been charged in connection with the earlier incident.

Opposing Ostrowski’s bail application, a police officer claimed his release could lead to further public disorder and intimidation.

She said: “This is an escalation to an ongoing feud.”

The court was told police have maintained a presence in Carrickfergus for more than two years due to heightened community tensions.

It was claimed that following the earlier attack on the car, the charge against Ostrowski relates to the “other side” of the dispute.

The officer said three men allegedly smashed windows in the Rockfergus Avenue property, with a woman in the house claiming Ostrowski was involved.

However, defence barrister John O’Connor countered that police have trusted him as a “witness of truth” in their investigation into Mr Gilmore’s murder.

The 44-year-old loyalist died after being hit by bullets fired at his car in Carrickfergus in March 2017.

Referring to Ostrowski’s case, Mr O’Connor said: “His co-operation with police, as a result of that his life has been put in danger and he’s had this panic button installed. He does deny involvement (in the criminal damage). His name is being muddied by the other side because he will be a witness for the prosecution.”

Granting bail to an undisclosed address police must approve, District Judge Fiona Bagnall banned Ostrowski from entering Carrickfergus.

He is also to be abide by a curfew and cannot contact any witnesses in the case.