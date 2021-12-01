Man (23) due in court in relation to £1m cannabis haul in Larne Harbour area
Police have charged a 23-year-old man with a number of offences including possession of a class B drug and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 5:43 pm
He is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (December 2).
The charges are in relation to the discovery of suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value in excess of £1 million following the search of a lorry and trailer in the Larne Harbour area in the early hours of Tuesday by detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), working as part of the joint agency Organised Crime Task Force.
As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.