Male in custody over suspected cannabis offences

A male was taken into custody on Saturday following the discovery of a quantity of suspected cannabis.

He was “stop searched” by PSNI Larne officers in the early hours of the morning.

A spokesperson for PSNI Larne said that this was followed by a search of his premises where a “small grow house with some plants” was allegedly located.

The man is currently helping police with inquiries.

On Sunday night, the PSNI reported another seizure of suspected cannabis during vehicle check points and patrols carried out in Larne and Carrick.

A spokesperson for PSNI Larne and Carrick said: “This has been seized and the male dealt with accordingly. These have not been the only drugs taken off our streets this weekend as a result of proactive police work.”