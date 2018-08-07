Male arrested for possession of firearms

A male is currently in police custody after using a stun gun on another person in Larne last night.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We were tasked to an address in Larne last night following a report that a person has used a stun gun on another person after a fallout.

“A male was arrested for firearms and prohibited weapon possession and is currently assisting police with their enquiries.”

Officers are urging members of the public to resist the temptation to order stun gun devices and other prohibited items over the internet.

The spokesperson added: “Should it make it through customs and into your possession, these items should not be used and can land you in front of a court for something purchased in a moment of madness.”