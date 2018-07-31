Male arrested as part of drugs probe

A man has been charged in relation to the possession and supply of controlled drugs following a search operation.

It is understood the incident occurred in the east Antrim area on Monday, July 30.

Commenting on Facebook, a police spokesperson said: “Carrick and Larne NPT searched a property that we obtained a warrant for!

“This led to the arrest and charge of one male in relation to the possession and supply of controlled drugs.

“More drugs off our streets and prevented from destroying more lives!

“So remember, if you’re involved in drug dealing, it could be your door we are knocking on next!”