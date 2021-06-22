Larne’s Ayeisha McFerran appeals for return of World Cup medal
Ireland hockey goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran has issued an emotional appeal to be reunited with her silver medal from the 2018 World Cup after it was “stolen” from her apartment in the Netherlands.
The former Larne Grammar School pupil, who starred in Ireland’s rollercoaster journey to the final three years ago, currently plays for Dutch club Kampong.
Taking to Twitter today (Tuesday), the Larne woman said: “Some coward decided to break into my apartment and steal mine and my roommate’s belongings!
“Among that was my 2018 World Cup medal which is more valuable than all electronics!
“I would appreciate any help from the hockey world and Utrecht family in finding my medal.”
