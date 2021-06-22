Larne’s Ayeisha McFerran appeals for return of World Cup medal

The former Larne Grammar School pupil, who starred in Ireland’s rollercoaster journey to the final three years ago, currently plays for Dutch club Kampong.

Taking to Twitter today (Tuesday), the Larne woman said: “Some coward decided to break into my apartment and steal mine and my roommate’s belongings!

“Among that was my 2018 World Cup medal which is more valuable than all electronics!

Ireland goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran.

“I would appreciate any help from the hockey world and Utrecht family in finding my medal.”

