Larne woman’s guilty plea over ‘Stanley Knife’

A 43-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to having a ‘Stanley Knife’ with intent to commit grievous bodily harm; being disorderly at Britannia Crescent in Larne and assaulting a police officer.

Janine McCloy, of Britannia Crescent, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday in connection with the offences which happened on June 10 this year.

The case was adjourned to August for a pre-sentence report.

The defendant was given £500 bail and must not be under the influence of alcohol in a public place.