Larne woman given suspended sentence for ‘wasting police time’

A woman who told the PSNI her ex-partner was outside her home calling her offensive names in breach of a court order has been given a suspended jail sentence for wasting police time by making a false report.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard that Henrietta Osborough (51), of Carneal Close, Larne, told police there was an incident on June 10 last year but it was established that the man could not have been present as he was in PSNI custody in relation to another matter.

Defence solicitor Sara Edge said the defendant accepted her actions may have prevented police from attending “more important issues”.

She said alcohol misuse may have “clouded her judgement”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the incident was “too serious” for a fine but he noted the defendant was deemed unsuitable to do Probation or Community Service.

The judge said had it not been for the fact that the man had been in police custody already, he had no doubt he would have been arrested as a result of the false claim that a Non-Molestation Order had been breached.

Handing down a three months jail term, suspended for a year, he told the defendant:”If you make a report to police it must be the truth”.