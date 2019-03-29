Larne woman fled car park vehicle-damage scene

A woman who reversed into and damaged a vehicle in the car park of a shop at Ballygally then fled the scene which District Judge Nigel Broderick said was a “pretty nasty thing to do”.

Lorna Hurst, now unemployed but who had been the manager of a day nursery for 30 years, had her case mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 28.

The 48-year-old from Regents Park in Larne was given five penalty points and a £300 fine on charges of failing to stop, remain and report an accident which happened on May 27 last year.

The number plate of the defendant’s vehicle was given to police and when they saw Hurst’s car they noticed damage to the rear and the defendant admitted the offences.

She told police she had initially thought she had not caused much damage which was why she had not reported the matter.

Defence barrister Chris Sherrard said the defendant had been driving for 20 years with no convictions or penalty points and the owner of the damaged car had been “fully compensated”.