A Larne woman has been charged with assault and making a threat to damage windows.

Sarah Craig (41), of Argyll Avenue, is alleged to have committed offences on July 6.

She appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on July 8 where she was given £250 bail to live at an address approved by police.

She is also barred from entering Argyll Avenue; is not to contact the alleged injured party and is not to be under the influence of alcohol in public.

The case was adjourned to August.