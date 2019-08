A Larne woman has admitted persistently using a public communications network for the purpose of ‘causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety’.

Shirley Huxley (51), of Goodwill Terrace, committed the offences between June 13 and 16 this year.

She appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 8, where her legal representative was barrister Aaron Thompson.

The case was adjourned until September for a pre-sentence report.