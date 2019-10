A judge told a woman who admitted possessing cannabis and Lyrica that unless she gets to grips with her problems she may start to build up a criminal record.

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday to Chelsea Holden (23), of Manor House, Curran Road, Larne.

She was in possession of the drugs which she said were for her own use on August 14 this year.

The defence solicitor was Kevin MacAllister.

The defendant was fined £150.