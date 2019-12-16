Larne woman accused of having knives in public place

A woman accused of possessing two knives in a public place has had her case further adjourned.

Stacey Watterson (28), of Curran Road in Larne, is also accused of being disorderly at Exchange Road in the town on the same date, December 2 this year.

She is further charged with resisting a police officer in the execution of her duty.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from Hydebank prison.

Defence barrister Chris Sherrard said the defendant had previously been granted bail but it had not been perfected.

The case was adjourned to January.