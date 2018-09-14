Larne vehicle arson accused is denied bail

A man is accused of arson of a vehicle he allegedly stole from near Larne Leisure Centre a day after he was released from prison.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard a Hyundai Matrix was found abandoned and with smoke coming from it at Ballyrickard Road in the Raloo area on May 2 this year.

Kenneth Edward James McIntyre (33), whose address was listed as Belfast’s Ormeau Road, is accused of aggravated taking and causing damage to a vehicle; absence of insurance; driving whilst disqualified; and theft of car keys, a jacket, bank cards, 40 Euro and a mobile phone. He is also accused of stealing £40 worth of confectionary from a Spar shop. The defendant is further charged with attempted fraud by false representation by presenting a cash card.

McIntyre appeared at court via video link from Maghaberry Prison on Thursday, September 13 and during a bail application it was heard the defendant had claimed he couldn’t remember anything from May 2 as he had taken a “week’s worth of medication”.

A police officer objected to bail saying she believed it would lead to re-offending.

A defence lawyer said there had been a “paramilitary threat” against his client. He said since the alleged incident in May the defendant had now spent over four months in jail on remand where he is drug free, an enhanced prisoner and an orderly.

Refusing bail, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had 215 previous convictions and he had only been released from jail the day before the new allegations came to light. He refused bail on the grounds that there was no suitable address for the defendant and a risk of further offences. The case was adjourned to October 11.