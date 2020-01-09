Larne teacher caught speeding for fourth time given road ban

A teacher caught speeding for a fourth time has been banned from the roads for a month and told by a judge he should be “setting a better example” to his students.

Simon Croal (53), of Old Glenarm Road in Larne, is a teacher at a Belfast school, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard on Thursday.

He was detected doing 51mph in a 40mph zone at the Harbour Highway in Larne on May 10, 2019. At court he pleaded guilty to a charge of excess speed.

Defence barrister Stephen Law said on the date in question the defendant had allowed his speed to “creep up”. The lawyer asked for any ban to be kept to a minimum saying the defendant not only needed to drive to Belfast but he also needed his licence in connection with extra curricular activities at school.

The court was also told the defendant also drives to Donegal every weekend to help look after his mother. The barrister accepted the defendant’s own actions were to blame but said if there was a lengthy ban it would “impact” on school children.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: “You should be setting a better example for your students. Students always look up to their teachers. This is the fourth time you have been caught speeding.” After being banned from driving for one month and fined £400, the judge warned the teacher that if he was caught speeding again there would be a longer disqualification.