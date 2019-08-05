Larne shoplifter put on Probation

A man who stole items worth £22.45 from Dunnes Stores in Larne at a time when his benefits had been halted in error has been given one year Probation for shoplifting.

Robert Colin Orderly (37), of The Roddens, Larne, committed theft on November 8 last year.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard the defendant had already paid back the money in full.

Defence barrister Amy Campbell said the defendant had taken “items of necessity”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a poor record for theft but hoped Probation could help him.