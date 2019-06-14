Larne resident bombarded Ambulance Service with nuisance calls

A 56-year-old woman who got drunk and bombarded the 999 number with 14 nuisance calls to the Ambulance Service has been jailed for four months.

Marie Mulgrew, with an address at the Simon Community in Larne’s Curran Road, has 100 previous convictions.

After the offences, which happened in the early hours of May 16 this year, the defendant told police that out of a scale of one to 10 with 10 being the worst drunkenness, she was a 10 and had no memory but apologised for her actions.

On May 19 this year police were called to the Simon Community where Mulgrew slapped another resident on the face.

A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday the defendant had been released from prison on April 3 and stayed off drink until mid-May when she had a “fall-out” with a Simon Community resident.

The lawyer said Mulgrew felt she was having difficulties being a newcomer in an “established clique”.

He said Mulgrew and the other person had gone out to a hall to “sort it out” and the defendant “got the first slap in”.

The lawyer said taking to the drink was the downfall of the defendant as “when there is drink in she picks up the phone and makes calls” to the 999 number.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said Mulgrew had a “very poor record” with 100 previous convictions.

He said much of the offending appeared to be fuelled by her addiction to alcohol.

The defendant had admitted charges of assault and persistently making use of a public electronic communications network with the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety.