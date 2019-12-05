Larne ‘R’ driver (18) was travelling at 110mph

A judge told an 18-year-old ‘R’ driver detected doing 110mph there are stories in the press every week about young motorists causing death or serious injury by travelling far too fast.

Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, where Jake Hunter, of Old Mill Heights, Larne, pleaded guilty to exceeding the 70mph speed limit on the A8 at Larne on October 11 this year.

The court heard the defendant was on his way home from doing A levels in Belfast in a Seat Ibiza car when, according to a defence barrister, his speed “crept up”.

Defence lawyer Stephen Law said the defendant was “totally remorseful”.

He said the defendant’s parents were at court and “to say they take a very dim view about this is the least that could be said”.

Since the incident Hunter’s parents had been “monitoring” his driving with a dashcam, Mr Law said.

He said the defendant will now have to get the bus to continue his A levels and will no longer be able to use his car to travel to Asda where he works part-time.

On the date in question of the speeding offence the conditions were dry and no other road users were inconvenienced, Mr Law said.

The barrister said Hunter had “blighted himself financially” for the next few years as his insurance will go up.

Judge Dunlop said the defendant had only recently passed his driving test and was still in his ‘restricted’ period.

He added: “You read in the press every week of young drivers causing death or serious injury by travelling far too fast.”

Hunter was banned from driving for two months and fined £250.